Ratuniyarawa charged for sexual assault

Photo Courtesy: PA

Veteran Flying Fijian and former London Irish lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa has been charged with sexual assault in Cardiff.

The Barbarians star appeared before Cardiff magistrates today charged for alleged sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching.

The court was told he denied sexually assaulting three women at Revolution Bar in the city’s Castle Street between October 31 and November 1.

The 37-year-old had been named in the Barbarians’ squad prior to today’s game against Wales in Cardiff.

The Fiji international, from West Northamptonshire, spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing.

Prosecutor Michael Evans told the court: “The three incidents happened independently of each other, with the women not known to each other or to the defendant before that night,” BBC reported.

Magistrate Peter Hamley subjected the London Irish forward to “stringent bail” conditions, including an electronic curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He is also unable to enter Wales apart from for court proceedings, not allowed to contact any witnesses in the case and not allowed to enter any licensed premises.

The case is expected to go before Cardiff Crown Court on 4 December.

In a statement, Barbarian FC said: “As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police we cooperated fully, assisting them with their inquiries.

“On their advice we can’t comment any further as the investigation is ongoing.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
