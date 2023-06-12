Ravalawa dots in dragons narrow win

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa dotted a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons’ narrow 36-30 win against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 15 of NRL in the weekend.

Richard Kennar crossed in the right corner to give the Rabbitohs an early 4-0 lead but the Dragons answered with a beauty from inside their own half through Ben Hunt.

Zac Lomax’s conversion gave the hosts their first 6-4 lead of the encounter.

The Dragons took full advantage of a penalty the following set and extended their lead through Ravalawa, who reeled in a Tyrell Sloan flick pass and powered his way over in the right corner.

Keaon Koloamatangi scored the second try for the Rabbitohs, yet the Dragons led by 12-8 at the break.

The Dragons got their second half tries from Jacob Liddle, Jaydn Su’a, Michael Molo and Jaiyden Hunt while Lomax slotted four conversions with a penalty.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs managed to get four tries through Koloamatangi, Isaiah Tass, Jacob Host, Lachlan Ilias and Campbell Graham while Blake Taaffe converted thrice.