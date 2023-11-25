Saturday, November 25, 2023
Ravouvou set for Bristol Bears debut

Former Fijian Drua centre Kalaveti Ravouvou will make his Bristol Bears debut from the bench in the clash against defending Gallagher Premiership Champions Saracens tomorrow.

There is a highly likely chance that Ravouvou could either pair up or replace former French International Virimi Vakatawa if he takes the field in the match.

Vakatawa has made a round-high five offloads and two clean breaks and so far his total of nine offloads this season is the joint-highest in the league.

Ravouvou played 26 matches across two seasons for the Fijian Drua, scoring six tries whilst also becoming a Flying Fijian in that timeframe, going on to play seven matches for Fiji.

Bristol started the season with two wins before a four game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Saracens have named Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi on their bench.

The Bears vs Saracens match will kick off at 4am tomorrow.

The teams:

Bristol Bears: Max Malins, Gabriel Ibitoye, Virimi Vakatawa, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Rich Lane, Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall, Ellis Genge, Gabriel Oghre, Kyle Sinckler, James Dun, Joe Batley, Jake Heenan, Dan Thomas, Fitz Harding (C).

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Jake Woolmore, George Kloska, Josh Caulfield, Paddy Pearce, Kieran Marmion, James Williams, Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Saracens:  Alex Goode, Alex Lewington, Elliot Daly, Nick Tompkins, Tom Parton, Owen Farrell (C), Aled Davies, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Christian Judge, Maro Itoje, Hugh Tizard, Tom Willis, Andy Christie, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements:  Kapeli Pifeleti, Eroni Mawi, Alec Clarey, Theo McFarland, Toby Knight, Gareth Simpson, Olly Hartley, Sean Maitland.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
