Ravula to look out for at Under 20 Championship

Moce, Lau native Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, will be one of the players to look out for at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship runs in South Africa this month.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named the Hurricanes Under 20 centre in his exciting 30-member squad.

According to rugbypass.com Ravula, a product of St Andrew’s College in Christchurch, was a key player in helping STAC win the Crusaders First XV championship for the first time in 2020.

In the final STAC rallied from 20-0 behind to topple perennial winners Christchurch Boys’ High School.

The silky first five with quick feet is the nephew of fellow STAC old boy and All-Black Richie Mo’unga.

Ravula has been involved with the Manawatu and Hurricanes Academies.

There are eight overseas-based players who will feature in the Fijian squad.

Crusaders Under-20 Loosehead prop, Mosese McGoon, and Perth’s Sitiveni Tamani will likely guide a powerful front row.