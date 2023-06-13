Tuesday, June 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ravula to look out for at Under 20 Championship

Photo Courtesy: Stuff.co.nz

Moce, Lau native Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, will be one of the players to look out for at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship runs in South Africa this month.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named the Hurricanes Under 20 centre in his exciting 30-member squad.

According to rugbypass.com Ravula, a product of St Andrew’s College in Christchurch, was a key player in helping STAC win the Crusaders First XV championship for the first time in 2020.

In the final STAC rallied from 20-0 behind to topple perennial winners Christchurch Boys’ High School.

The silky first five with quick feet is the nephew of fellow STAC old boy and All-Black Richie Mo’unga.

Ravula has been involved with the Manawatu and Hurricanes Academies.

There are eight overseas-based players who will feature in the Fijian squad.

Crusaders Under-20 Loosehead prop, Mosese McGoon, and Perth’s Sitiveni Tamani will likely guide a powerful front row.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Marksman Sahayam banks on fan suppo...

Labasa marksman Edwin Sahayam said they will be banking on the supp...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum pleads not guilty

Former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed...
Entertainment

Baahubali actress confirms relation...

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia has confirme...
News

Four men front court on drug charge...

The four men have been arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Marksman Sahayam banks on fan su...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa mar...

Sayed-Khaiyum pleads not guilty

News
Former Att...

Baahubali actress confirms relat...

Entertainment
‘Baahubali...

Four men front court on drug cha...

News
The four m...

Sivo stars in Eels win over Bull...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Cokanasiga back in England’s tra...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Popular News

National Anti-Doping Policy appr...

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt to negotiate Fiji’s r...

News
The Fiscal...

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

10-man Labasa holds Nadi to stay...

Fiji FACT 2023
A 10-man L...

21-year-old dies in hit and run ...

News
Police are...

Fiji FA is ready to assist FRU, ...

Rugby
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Tokatoka Uru Settlement