Ravula’s wisdom beyond his years – Bryne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Head coach Mick Byrne has lauded 20-year-old fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula’s performance in the Drua’s 20-10 win over the Crusaders last weekend.

“His wisdom is beyond his years, he is improving day by day. He started the game well against the Crusaders, made a couple of line breaks and he played his game,” Byrne remarked.

Armstrong-Ravula’s accuracy at kicking contributed significantly to the match where he gained a total of 10 points for Drua.

The youngster shared his thoughts on the game and the support from the fans,

“I train hard to be precise. There’s still a lot of work, but I trust the process and stay confident,”

“The atmosphere was crazy here, I kept looking around, the crowd was roaring,” he said.

In the first half, Armstrong-Ravula scored five points, consisting of one conversion and one penalty.

He continued his impactful performance in the second half, adding another five points from a conversion and penalty.

His family was present at Churchill Park to support him in his first home game, making the victory even more special for the young flyhalf.