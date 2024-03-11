Friday, March 15, 2024
Ravula’s wisdom beyond his years – Bryne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Head coach Mick Byrne has lauded  20-year-old fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula’s performance in the Drua’s 20-10 win over the Crusaders last weekend.

“His wisdom is beyond his years, he is improving day by day. He started the game well against the Crusaders, made a couple of line breaks and he played his game,” Byrne remarked.

Armstrong-Ravula’s accuracy at kicking contributed significantly to the match where he gained a total of 10 points for Drua.

Isaiah Armstrong Ravula

The youngster shared his thoughts on the game and the support from the fans,

“I train hard to be precise. There’s still a lot of work, but I trust the process and stay confident,”

“The atmosphere was crazy here, I kept looking around, the crowd was roaring,” he said.

In the first half, Armstrong-Ravula scored five points, consisting of one conversion and one penalty.

He continued his impactful performance in the second half, adding another five points from a conversion and penalty.

His family was present at Churchill Park to support him in his first home game, making the victory even more special for the young flyhalf.

Ravulas Family

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

