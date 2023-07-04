Ravutaumada focused on being himself

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Selestino Ravutaumada is focused on being himself during the one-week training camp on Taveuni Island.

Ravutaumada who also hails from Naselesele Village on Taveuni said the focus is on giving his best and not to be deterred by other factors.

“I’ll keep doing what I do best and play my own game,” Ravutaumada said.

On coming to Taveuni, the 23-year-old Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster said it is a morale boost for the team.

“It will be really good for the side, having the Drua players and the Europe based players it will be good time to gel together.”

Ravutaumada added being a first timer in the national squad, he looks forward to gaining a lot of experience from his more seasoned comrades.