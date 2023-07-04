Tuesday, July 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ravutaumada focused on being himself

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Selestino Ravutaumada is focused on being himself during the one-week training camp on Taveuni Island.

Ravutaumada who also hails from Naselesele Village on Taveuni said the focus is on giving his best and not to be deterred by other factors.

“I’ll keep doing what I do best and play my own game,” Ravutaumada said.

On coming to Taveuni, the 23-year-old Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster said it is a morale boost for the team.

“It will be really good for the side, having the Drua players and the Europe based players it will be good time to gel together.”

Ravutaumada added being a first timer in the national squad, he looks forward to gaining a lot of experience from his more seasoned comrades.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Milne slapped with $3k fine

The National Rugby League has handed a $3000 fine to Fiji Bati and ...
News

Budget to benefit the rich, burden ...

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Ketan Lal says the 2023-2024 Nationa...
News

No drugs found, Israel clear Fijian...

Israeli authorities have released three Fijian UN peacekeepers arre...
News

Accident investigation continue, Mi...

The Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya has expressed her thoughts and ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Budget to benefit the rich, burd...

News
FijiFirst ...

No drugs found, Israel clear Fij...

News
Israeli au...

Accident investigation continue,...

News
The Minist...

Lanky Boso joins Palmerston Nort...

Football
Former Suv...

T/Naitasiri works on fitness ahe...

Football
Seventh-pl...

Popular News

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Lanky Boso joins Palmerston Nort...

Football
Former Suv...

Allowance for Persons with disab...

News
The allowa...

Youth and Sports Ministry gets $...

2023-24 National Budget
Fiji’s Min...

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Achary’s successor applauds his ...

News
Acting gen...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

FRU signs with Jack’s of Fiji