Ravutaumada returns for Georgia clash

Winger Salesitino Ravutaumada will return for the Flying Fijians when they take Georgia in their third Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

He is the only change to the team named by Coach Simon Raiwalui for the crucial encounter and replaces Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right wing.

Ravutaumada started Fiji’s first match against Wales and was rested against Australia.

Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi and Eroni Mawi have been retained in the front row along with locks Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

The backrow has Lekima Tagitagivalu at six, Levani Botia as openside flanker and Viliame Mata will be at number eight.

Simione Kuruvoli and Teti Tela will be at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively while Captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Josua Tuisova will again form a lethal partnership in midfield.

Semi Radradra will be on the left wing and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Meanwhile Fijian Drua prop Samu Tawake will make his debut off the bench.

Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu and Vinaya Habosi are the other reserves.

The Flying Fijians vs Georgia match kicks off at 3.45am (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
