Rebels lock in Smith until 2025

Former Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith has inked a new multi-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels until the end of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Rebels confirmed the young Fijian lock’s signing in a statement on Thursday saying Smith is re-committing to the Club.

The twenty-two-year-old’s signing caps an exciting few weeks for the Rebels, following the Club capturing its first win in New Zealand since 2020, and the key re-signings of starting lock Josh Canham, back-rower Vaiolini Ekuasi, and backs Lachie Anderson, and Joe Pincus.

Smith has experienced a memorable opening season at The Stockade, with the Fijian giant making seven appearances for the Rebels, including making his maiden Super Rugby start during last weekend’s win over Moana Pasifika.

Assistant Coach Geoff Parling said it was pleasing to retain such a promising young player.

“It’s great to see the reward for Angelo’s hard work.”

“This has been his first professional environment and he’s worked hard and made a big impression on those around him.”

“He’s grabbed his opportunity at the Club with both hands so far, so we’re excited for Angelo to continue developing and have a great career at the Rebels.”

Hailing from Suva, Smith began his rugby journey in High School, later relocating to Brisbane where the Fijian Under-20’s star enjoyed a stellar 2022 Hospital Cup campaign leading Wests to a drought-breaking premiership.

Smith said he was grateful to continue his Super Rugby career playing in Melbourne.

“I’m really excited to be staying in this great city with this great Club for another two years.”

“I want to send a big thank you to Nick Stiles, Baden Stephenson, and the coaches for giving me this opportunity. It’s my first season of Super Rugby and the growth and learnings I’ve had working under Trevor Hosea and Rob Leota have been massive for me both on and off the field and something I’m really grateful for.”

“I felt very welcome from the first day I got here, which made it really easy to settle in and focus on my game, so I’m grateful for everyone at the Club supporting me during my first year. I’ve still got heaps of room to grow, so I’m excited to keep working and being part of the Rebels.”