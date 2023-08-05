Saturday, August 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Recruitment process to begin for SOE

The Constitutional Offices Commission has resolved that the recruitment process for a new Supervisor of Elections is to commence with the advertisement for the vacancy.

In a statement, COC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that a three-member selection panel is to be appointed to look at the vacancy position of the SOE.

Rabuka said members of the Commission have been invited to provide their nominations for the panel, which will be deliberated at the next COC meeting.

However, the Prime Minister has also announced that Pursuant to section 136(2) of the Constitution, the COC will appoint an independent committee to look at and advise the Commission on the appropriate allowance payable to the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

Rabuka added that members of the Commission have been invited to provide their nominations for membership of the independent committee, which will be deliberated at the next COC meeting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Nalumisa backs waste management sol...

The Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa has voiced his support for ...
PNC

Japan pair ready to face the Flying...

Fiji-born wingers Semisi Masirewa and Jone Naikabula have retained ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies fortune ...

Blockbusting Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident the team's f...
News

Heavy rain forecast for Fiji group

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji, and this...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nalumisa backs waste management ...

News
The Minist...

Japan pair ready to face the Fly...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies fortu...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Heavy rain forecast for Fiji gro...

News
A heavy ra...

Renowned chef to head Italian cu...

Business
Shangri-La...

Fijian trio score in Taranaki’s ...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Popular News

Swift surprises trucking crew wi...

Entertainment
Pop supers...

Man dies in early morning Teidam...

News
A 25-year-...

YWAM Ship to provide medical car...

News
Cabinet ha...

Eviction notice for PRB tenants ...

News
Issuance o...

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement ...

News
A vendor w...

Masi is star for the future: Rad...

PNC
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Nalumisa backs waste management solutions