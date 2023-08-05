Recruitment process to begin for SOE

The Constitutional Offices Commission has resolved that the recruitment process for a new Supervisor of Elections is to commence with the advertisement for the vacancy.

In a statement, COC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that a three-member selection panel is to be appointed to look at the vacancy position of the SOE.

Rabuka said members of the Commission have been invited to provide their nominations for the panel, which will be deliberated at the next COC meeting.

However, the Prime Minister has also announced that Pursuant to section 136(2) of the Constitution, the COC will appoint an independent committee to look at and advise the Commission on the appropriate allowance payable to the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

Rabuka added that members of the Commission have been invited to provide their nominations for membership of the independent committee, which will be deliberated at the next COC meeting.