Reddy Group founder passes away

Yanktesh Permal (YP) Reddy, the founder of the Reddy Group of companies has passed away at the age of 89.

He peacefully took his last breath in Auckland, New Zealand this morning amongst his close family members.

The late Reddy founded the Reddy Group in 1947 with a small construction company in Suva and his business has evolved over the last seven decades, which now includes Tanoa Group of Hotels in Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga.

He also served as the President of TISI Sangam in Fiji for numerous years and was the Chair of the Girmit Council.

His funeral will take place in Auckland on Saturday.