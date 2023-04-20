Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Water Authority of Fiji’s water treatment production in the Lami-Suva-Nausori areas.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg said the rainfall event on 15 and 16April provided temporary relief at the Waimanu River and Savura Creek, however continuous gauging after the event has indicated a steady decline in flow to what the level was prior to the rain event over the weekend.

He said the rainfall event recorded in Suva and Nausori was not sufficient to replenish the raw water source and underground aquifers that supply water into the Waimanu River and Savura Creek.

Soderberg said as a direct result of the reduced receding flow and levels at the raw water sources, water supply production is being impacted as well thus affecting service delivery to customers.

He added that WAF will continue to enforce the water restrictions for customers in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor and will also continue water rationing operations in the Upper Tovata areas and also put more effort in the leakage repairs.

The following uses of water is prohibited during this dry spell: