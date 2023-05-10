Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Reduction in cement, says FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says that effective from today, Pacific Cement PTE Ltd will be implementing new prices for its General Blended Bag Cement and General-Purpose Bulk Cement products in Fiji.

In a statement released by FCCC, they said the reduction is based on a submission received from Pacific Cement PTE Limited requesting a decrease in the price of its cement product.

The FCCC said that after conducting an independent review of the submission, FCCC noted that the landed cost of clinker had decreased.

“Clinker is the major constituent used by cement companies in Fiji to manufacture General Blended Bag Cement and General-Purpose Bulk Cement for the Fijian economy’s construction needs.”

“Taking into consideration these factors, FCCC has issued an Interim Authorisation to Pacific Cement PTE Ltd, authorising new wholesale prices for General Blended Bag Cement and General-Purpose Bulk Cement, decreasing by 11.29% and 14.23% respectively.”

“The new price of 40 kg General Blended Bag Cement for Pacific Cement will be $15.18 VEP, decreasing by $1.93 VEP per bag of cement,” the statement said.

Fijian consumers should expect a decline in Pacific Cement retail prices in the coming weeks.

The FCCC will continue to monitor the performance of Pacific Cement on a monthly basis to assess their performance and cost structure.

The Interim Authorisation is valid until 30th June, during which FCCC will undertake a comprehensive review of Pacific Cement’s cost structure and asset base to implement Final Authorised prices.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Connectivity and reach greater with...

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the digitisation of Fiji’...
News

Lupus cases increase a concern for ...

The Ministry of Health is concerned with increased number of lupus ...
Entertainment

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marries b...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer Sia and boyfriend Dan Bernard got married...
Rugby

Quartet set to start against Wester...

Four players have made their return to the Swire Shipping Fijian Dr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Connectivity and reach greater w...

News
Deputy Pri...

Lupus cases increase a concern f...

News
The Minist...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marrie...

Entertainment
‘Unstoppab...

Quartet set to start against Wes...

Rugby
Four playe...

Beetlejuice 2 to Hit Theaters in...

Entertainment
Warner Bro...

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Popular News

Crowne Plaza enters Fiji’s touri...

Business
IHG Hotels...

Plant more to ensure food securi...

News
Prime Mini...

FACT pools to be drawn tomorrow

Football
The 2023 D...

Fijiana Drua have set an amazing...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Walker-Leawere has come a long w...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Waranaivalu takes advantage of c...

Football
National a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Connectivity and reach greater with 5G tech launched