Reduction in MP travel allowance from August 1

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the reduction in travel allowances for all MPs – this includes the Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet.

This reduction will come into effect in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

In a statement, Rabuka said that Cabinet noted the current reduction of 20 per cent of remunerations for Members of Parliament, as part of its policies to reduce the effects of the pandemic on Government coffers.

Rabuka said the Government will table a motion for the MPs to consider establishing a Parliamentary Committee to review remuneration rates paid to the Prime Minister, Government Ministers, Assistant Ministers and Members of Parliament under the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.

“The Act provides that Parliament may appoint a committee to review allowances before it makes the determination on remuneration.”

Similar to the review of emoluments in 2016 by a Committee of Parliament, its report and recommendations will be tabled for consideration by the Legislature,” the Prime Minister added.

Parliament will make the final determination on remuneration and allowances as provided in the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.