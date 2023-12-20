Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Registration and approval of institutions is a must

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji says all institutions must be established and registered under the Higher Education Act 2008.

The Commission is responding to a news article highlighted in the dailies that an Australian-Accredited Courses at the Ferguson Australian Tertiary Education Centre in Namoli Avenue, Lautoka.

Speaking to the media, HEC Fiji Chairperson, Steve Chand said Regulation 16(1) of the Act states that any person who intends to operate an institution must apply for registration to the Commission.

Chand said, Section 13 of the Act, Parts (1) (3), highlights that no person shall establish or operate a higher education institution unless the institution is established and registered under the Act.

He said that Part 2 states that: “A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5000 for an individual or $250K for a body corporate or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 years for an individual or director of a body corporate, or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

Part 3 states that: “Any person who operates a higher education institution, that is neither a university nor a degree-awarding institute of technology, in contravention of subsection (1), commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine.”

Chand said any institution that decides to offer post-secondary, and awards without proper registration is liable for prosecutions.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
