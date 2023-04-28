Friday, April 28, 2023
Reinforcements for Fijiana Drua

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has called up reinforcements ahead of their Super W semifinal showdown this weekend.

Former Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila, Kolora Tamani and Luisa Tisolo flew out with the team yesterday as they prepare for their Sunday clash against the Waratahs.

“We are happy to have the girls join the camp, and they will bring in some experience as they are not new to the wider team,” said Head Coach Inoke Male.

Male added the players had a good preparation week and were eager for the match ahead.

The Waratahs host the Drua at Concord Oval at 3.05pm on Sunday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
