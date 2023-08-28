Monday, August 28, 2023
Remain united, Speaker tells Fijians in Tonga

The Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has reminded Fijians who reside in Tonga to love one another and remain united as life is too short.

While addressing the Fijian community at ‘Onetale’ residence in Tonga, Ratu Naiqama reminded them that Fiji is far away and while they are there, they need to love one another, love the place, its church, its responsibilities and honour their King.

“I urge you all to remain united as nothing will be accomplished if there are differences. Always forgive one another and love each other.”

“Nurture your children well and keep our Fijian culture intact as you have shown us this evening.”

He stressed that God has given each one of us a unique DNA that indicates who we are and where we come from.

“Your unique DNA indicates who you are and where you come from and this is what God has given each one of us. When you have a function, always try to come in numbers and bring whatever you can just as how the Tongans do it. They always love to give whatever they have to honour their King.”

“We should be thankful that we live in this part of the world where we learn to keep our faith and our unique culture and tradition.”

“From the day we arrived until today, Fijians kept coming to visit us in our hotel. Some days, we heard that you were told not to come, but still, you kept coming. That’s who we are as Fijians.”

“Whenever we hear that a delegation from home is visiting our shores, we’re not at ease but we defy all odds to visit them.”

“This indicates that you are united here in Tonga. I remind you to always keep our Fijian culture intact, Kubuna will always be first then Burebasaga and then Tovata.”

“This is also stated in the Bible, ‘be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honour giving preference to one another’.”

Niko Tikomainakida of Wainibuka was emotional while responding to the comments by the Speaker.

“It’s been so long that we hear someone talk to us the way you did tonight. For some of us, we have never heard a chief talk to us and to give us advice as such. Thank you for taking the time from your busy schedule to visit us, especially when we’re far away from home.”

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua also visited the Speaker and his delegation during the function at Onetale.

Earlier in the week,  the Speaker was visited by Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara and His Serene Highness Prince Kalaniuvalu Fotofili, a Tongan noble and a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga.

It was a great opportunity for Prince Kalaunivalu and the Tui Cakau to have spent some time together, as they both only heard stories passed down through generations on how the chiefly families are closely related.

The Speaker was in Tonga for the 3rd Pacific Islands Parliaments Group Conference,

He was accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu and the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
