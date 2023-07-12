Wednesday, July 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Remaining Electoral Commissioners announced

The remaining three members of the Electoral Commission have been announced.

Their names were confirmed via a press statement released today by the Fijian Elections Office.

Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC), Sitiveni Rabuka on last Firday had announced the appointments of interim chair Barbara Malimali and Commissioner Reginald Jokhan who joined existing Commissioner Ateca Ledua.

The Commissioners announced today are human rights defendant and Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) chief executive Nalini Singh, Ratu Inoke Dokonivalu Loganimoce and Nemani Mati.

Malimali was happy with the meeting and the decisions the Commission was able to undertake.

“I am happy with the decisions we have been able to make today, particularly to the fact that the EC is at the moment gender balanced and made up of members from diverse backgrounds, experience and shared values in good governance.”

She further stated that the Commission has decided on sitting dates and looks forward to their induction workshop and dealing with the outstanding matters.

“We have decided on sitting dates and we are looking forward to having our induction workshop and dealing with outstanding matters before the Commission,” said Malimali.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

100 new officers for Fiji Police Fo...

The Fiji Police Force will be adding 100 new Police Constables as p...
Sports

Allowance increase confirmed for Fl...

Fiji Rugby Union has agreed to increase player allowances for the 3...
Sports

Park will be maintained for BOG: Yu...

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has assure...
News

Nand to fill first vacant seat in P...

The Electoral Commission has resolved to appoint Sachida Nand to fi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

100 new officers for Fiji Police...

2023-24 National Budget
The Fiji P...

Allowance increase confirmed for...

Sports
Fiji Rugby...

Park will be maintained for BOG:...

Sports
Fiji Footb...

Nand to fill first vacant seat i...

News
The Electo...

Outsourcing industry is evolving...

News
Deputy Pri...

Mataele’s Force contract t...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Popular News

Nadi makes impressive start in S...

Rugby
Defending ...

Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO...

News
Elenoa Biu...

Govt aims to reduce debt ratio t...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fou...

Football
Nadi has m...

EC appointees to be named soon

News
The Consti...

Tawake joins Waikato for Farah P...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

100 new officers for Fiji Police Force