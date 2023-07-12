Remaining Electoral Commissioners announced

The remaining three members of the Electoral Commission have been announced.

Their names were confirmed via a press statement released today by the Fijian Elections Office.

Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC), Sitiveni Rabuka on last Firday had announced the appointments of interim chair Barbara Malimali and Commissioner Reginald Jokhan who joined existing Commissioner Ateca Ledua.

The Commissioners announced today are human rights defendant and Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) chief executive Nalini Singh, Ratu Inoke Dokonivalu Loganimoce and Nemani Mati.

Malimali was happy with the meeting and the decisions the Commission was able to undertake.

“I am happy with the decisions we have been able to make today, particularly to the fact that the EC is at the moment gender balanced and made up of members from diverse backgrounds, experience and shared values in good governance.”

She further stated that the Commission has decided on sitting dates and looks forward to their induction workshop and dealing with the outstanding matters.

