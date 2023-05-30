Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats concerns Ministry

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the removal of CCTV cameras from Public Rental Board (PRB) flats in Nabua.

Speaking to FijiLive, Minister Responsible Maciu Nalumisa said occupants of the flats have been removing the surveillance cameras from strategic key areas.

Nalumisa said the cameras were installed to protect residents and monitor organised crime prevalent in Nabua, but surprisingly the tenants decided to remove them.

“This action does not stop the Public Rental Board from engaging with the tenants,” he said.

He said PRB has noted that there has been a decrease in crime, despite the unwarranted action of some.

Nalumisa said that they have engaged the community to see how best they can serve their interest, protect the vulnerable and set up committees to look at security of their neighbourhood.

“Fun day for families, sports day for the youths and engaging the community leaders, Police and the Public Rental Board are some ways we have tried to bring these residents together,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
News

Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city's historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to ...
Sports

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Tennis Fiji today received a $15,000 boost for the Fiji Open 2023 a...
Football

Kaltak in A-League Team of the Seas...

Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak has been named in the Profession...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu...

Football
Suva’s OFC...

Junior Bula Boys to return on Th...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Digice...

Popular News

Rest and recovery next for Suva ...

Football
OFC Champi...

Naholo double in Hurricanes loss...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Police beef up operations for lo...

News
The Fiji P...

Cabinet approves grant agreement...

News
Cabinet ha...

Progress is underpinned by Ratu ...

News
Fiji’s pro...

Temporary road closure for celeb...

News
Members of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

State of some villages is worrying: Vasu