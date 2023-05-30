Removal of CCTV from PRB flats concerns Ministry

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the removal of CCTV cameras from Public Rental Board (PRB) flats in Nabua.

Speaking to FijiLive, Minister Responsible Maciu Nalumisa said occupants of the flats have been removing the surveillance cameras from strategic key areas.

Nalumisa said the cameras were installed to protect residents and monitor organised crime prevalent in Nabua, but surprisingly the tenants decided to remove them.

“This action does not stop the Public Rental Board from engaging with the tenants,” he said.

He said PRB has noted that there has been a decrease in crime, despite the unwarranted action of some.

Nalumisa said that they have engaged the community to see how best they can serve their interest, protect the vulnerable and set up committees to look at security of their neighbourhood.

“Fun day for families, sports day for the youths and engaging the community leaders, Police and the Public Rental Board are some ways we have tried to bring these residents together,” he added.