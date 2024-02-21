Removing red-tapes is vital: Chand

The Ministry of Civil Service is focusing on a more result-oriented business process changes rather than just long-term process improvement advice.

Speaking at the launch of the Business Process Improvement Community of Practice, Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand said the common objective of sharing, collaborating and constructively improving our systems and processes will combat red tapes and in the process improve service delivery to ordinary people.

Chand said these participatory mechanisms are designed to encourage and value the experience, skills, and knowledge of practitioners to redesign and produce services that promote simplicity and innovation.

He said this will ensure the Government is committed to this initiative that drives real changes in Fiji’s Civil Service priority areas, including public financial management, public sector performance, and policies for economic recovery and growth, including support for our democratic processes, policymaking and service delivery.

“Whilst the new rules and regulations may be necessary to deal with emerging issues, we should be committed as much to reducing old forms, archaic rules and regulations, and associated processes for purposes of ease, simplicity and practicality,” Chand said.

He added that the Ministry is steadfast in its support for the Business Process Improvement Community of Practice.