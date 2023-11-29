Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Renew teaching license or face de-registration: FTRA

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority (FTRA) is calling on teachers whose registrations expired last December to immediately renew their registration/licence or face de-registration.

FTRA Chief Executive, Sangeeta Singh said that the Authority has reminded these 94 teachers on numerous occasions; however, they have failed to renew their registration and are still teaching.

Singh said this is a serious breach of the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority Act 2008.

She said the Act is very clear – Clause 10 stipulates that no person shall be permitted to teach at a school in Fiji unless he or she is a holder of a Certificate of Registration.

The CEO said that the Authority has the mandate under the Act to remove the teacher’s name from the teacher’s register, de-registering and making the non-compliant person ineligible to teach with immediate effect.

The Authority is requesting Heads of School to send any teacher in their schools, with expired registration, for renewal to avoid de-registration.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
