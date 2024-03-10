Friday, March 15, 2024
Replacements shine as T/Naitasiri beats Suva

Replacement attackers Ushant Lal and Prashant Chand netted second half goals as Taievu Naitasiri registered a 2-1 upset win over Suva in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Suva’s match day lineup was boosted by the return of striker Peniasi Rotidara and midfielder Ramzan Khan, and the Dave Radrigai captained side entered the field with more experience.

After a goal-less first half, the tempo of the game lifted in the second stanza with young Lal netting the first goal, giving Suva goalie Hasmukh Patel no chance at all.

Chand doubled the advantage for the Sky Blues before Merrill Nand entered the field for the Whites and pulled one back late in the encounter.

Tailevu Naitasiri now has 4 points from four appearances while Flick Suva has managed to only get 2 points from its four matched so far this season.

