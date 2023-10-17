Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Rescind Vosarogo’s appointment as AG: Seruiratu

The Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to rescind the appointment of Filimomi Vosarogo as the Attorney-General and claims it is unconstitutional.

In a statemen, Seruiratu called on the Prime Minister to retract what he termed as an ‘unconstitutional appointment’ of Filimoni Vosarogo as the Attorney-General as he does not meet the constitutional requirement for holding this position.

Seruiratu said the rule of law is fundamental, and the Constitution must never be breached, and as such, the Prime Minister must reverse the appointment – As it sends a dangerous message that the law is not sacrosanct.

“Therefore the Opposition strongly objects to the appointment of Vosarogo as the AG based on the lawful terms of making such an appointment as stipulated under Section 96 (2) (b) of the 2013 Constitution.”

“Vosarogo as a legal practitioner has on three separate occasions in 2013, 2017 and 2022 respectively pleaded guilty before the Independent Legal Services Commission on charges of professional misconduct, which therefore disqualifies him of the appointment.”

The Leader of Opposition said the importance of the rule of law and the supreme law cannot be understated – These are the foundation of a just and democratic society, ensuring that everyone is subject to the same laws and no one is above them.

He added that to maintain social order and stability, it is imperative that these laws are respected and enforced.

“Without them, there would be chaos and injustices, which would result in the breakdown of society. Therefore, it is crucial that the rule of law and the supreme law are followed at all times,” Seruiratu added.

Seruiratu said the Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya as the Attorney-General, saying she is the only qualified candidate on the Government side.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
