Residents concerned over illegal dumping site

Residents of Bila settlement in Nadi have raised serious concerns regarding illegal dumping of rubbish in their area.

Concerned resident Vineel Nand said the area has now become a target of many people who are continuously disposing rubbish and polluting the drains and a nearby river.

He said this ongoing issue tends to create a health hazard and has become an eyesore.

Nand said the settlement which is situated in Waqadra just outside Namaka has more so become a home for flies, mosquitoes, pesticides and wild dogs.

“It is the duty of every individual to make a Fiji a better place and not to throw everywhere.”

“At night some people also try and burn the rubbish and it’s risky as fire can spread in other people’s farm. Few times people were chased by residents but they argued that it’s anew dumpsite of the Nadi Town Council.”

Nand claims they have reported the matter to the Council and Police and are yet to get any response from the authorities.

He said they are now requesting the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment to intervene and assist the residents as deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and do not want their area to be polluted.

Comments are being sorted from authorities in charge in relation to the matter.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
