Respect and reverence for my parents is key: Ravouvou

Bristol Bears bound Swire Shipping Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou’s encouragement to aspiring ruggers is to heed the sound advice and instructions of their parents if they want to go far in their careers.

The 24-year-old sensational center three-quarter who hails from Nadroumai Village, Nadroga says this has been a key aspect of his success.

“Listen to your parents, no one will support your journey like they do, and with it comes discipline and respect,” Ravouvou told FijiLive.

“That also needs to go with hard work, work hard in training, focus and be determined and you will go far to achieve your dreams.”

Ravouvou, who will possibly don the Drua jersey for the last time this season against the Reds today in Laucala, said he was looking to play his best today, but not for himself.

“I will be playing for my family as well as my team, and hopefully we can do our job well and do our fans proud.”