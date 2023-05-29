Monday, May 29, 2023
Rest and recovery next for Suva FC

OFC Champions League losing finalist, Suva FC will use this week to rest and recover before preparing for its title defence in the Digicel Fiji FACT which kicks off next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Coach Babs Khan says rest and recovery are key for the side before they shift their focus towards the Fiji FACT.

“We gotta prepare for the Fiji FACT well. It’ll be hard because we just played so tirelessly in Vanuatu for three weeks.”

“The players are tired so rest and recovery is a must and after that we will see who is available to play in the tournament.”

The Whites were hosted to an official farewell by the Fijian community in Port Villa last night and will jet into the country today.

Meanwhile the side is likely to field an all-local squad in the Fiji FACT as Ni-Vanuatu players Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon have been included in the squad for the Intercontinental Cup in India next month while Marlon Tahioa is in the Solomon Islands squad for their June international friendly match.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
