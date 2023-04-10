Resurgence in influenza-like illnesses

There is a resurgence in influenza-like illness and acute respiratory sickness in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said that there are now indications of another outbreak of flu-like illness, similar to the FluA/H1 Pdm virus outbreak earlier this year.

“The Influenza B/Victoria is now the predominant influenza strain in circulation and advises members of the public to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings (masks) when going outside in order to minimize the spread of infection.”

“People must seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, pain or heaviness in chest, persistent fever (more than three days despite home treatment), very high temperature (over 40 degrees Celsius), confusion and persistent drowsiness, severe headache, severe vomiting, stiff neck, skin rash, rapid heart rate, uncontrollable shivering or muscle spasms,” Dr Fong added.

Meanwhile the Ministry has recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Dr Fong said the new cases were recorded in the Western Division, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to four in the country.