Rev Turagavou is new Methodist Church President

Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou was today elected the new President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma.

The election took place during the Methodist Church’s annual conference in Suva.

Director Communications, Rev Wilfred Regunamada confirmed the result of the election via an announcement to media reps present at the venue.

He said Rev Turavou managed to get more than the required 50 percent plus one of the total votes and was elected unanimously.

Rev Regunamada said out of the 780 votes, Rev Turagavou received 459 votes is 58.8 per cent of the total votes.

Rev Turagavou who was serving as the Church’s General Secretary will take up his new post in January 2024.