Thursday, November 2, 2023
Review Committee announced for universities

The External Review Committee for Fiji’s Universities was today officially announced by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro said the Committee will be responsible for conducting comprehensive evaluations of all the universities in the country.

“Under Section 9 of the Act and Sections 36-45 of the Higher Education Regulations 2009, an institution registered with the Commission shall be reviewed for quality assurance periodically. A university shall be reviewed every 5 years.”

“In the ever-revolving landscape of education, it is imperative that we periodically assess the performance and standards of our universities.”

“This initiative is not only an affirmation of our commitment to providing world-class education but also a restatement to our dedication to continuous improvement.”

“The mandatory review of the universities requires qualified and experienced individuals who have undertaken similar work at the regional and international levels.”

“As we officially announce this Committee, we are sending a clear message that Fiji is committed to ensuring the highest standards in education.”

Professor Simon Wilkie of Monash University has been appointed the chair of the committee.

The other committee members are Professor Paresh Narayan (Monash University), Joel Abraham (FCCC chief executive), Rex Haroy (Climate Change envoy), Seema Shandil (Consumer Council chief executive), Dr Emily Yalimaiwai (Director, Strategy Operations and Culture).

The Committee’s primary objectives will be to assess the overall quality of education and research at our universities, evaluate the effectiveness of governance and administration, review academic and support services, and make recommendations to enhance the overall quality for local institutions.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
