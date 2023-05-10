Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Review of 85- year old petrol act: Rabuka

PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet approved the review of the Petroleum Act 1938 (Act) and Regulations.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka said the Act provides for the private sector to supply, transport and store fuel.

Rabuka said the 85-year-old law, first enacted as a colonial ordinance in 1938, is archaic and outdated.

“The Act requires updating to meet modern-day challenges in the petroleum sector including market and technological developments, national and global climate change commitments and to remove certain lack of clarity in the existing Act.”

The Prime Minister added that a Technical Working Group including key stakeholders will be formed to guide the direction of the review.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp...

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the...
Rugby

Valetini named as best Australian s...

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Au...
Rugby

Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from th...
News

Drug raid leads to more arrests: Po...

The Fiji Police Force say a raid conducted in Namaka this week, led...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Valetini named as best Australia...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Trio out of Western Force clash...

Rugby
Three Swir...

Drug raid leads to more arrests:...

News
The Fiji P...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Strong Fiji delegation to the IL...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

GCC to act as an advisory body: ...

News
Prime Mini...

Talent development is crucial, s...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijian contingent to parade duri...

News
A Republic...

Fijiana Drua have set an amazing...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Sherman aims to lift standard an...

Football
Newly appo...

Laidlaw names experienced NZ 7s ...

Rugby
All Blacks...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp