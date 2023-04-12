Review of Electoral and Interpretation Acts

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the review of the name change policy implemented by amendments to the Interpretations Act and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act.

Rabuka revealed this in a press conference saying that the Office of the Attorney-General will carry out public consultations on the change of the law in 2021.

Rabuka added the review underscores the Coalition Government’s commitment to re-evaluate enacted without adequate public consultations and deemed undemocratic.