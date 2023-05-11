Review of Forest Act endorsed

The Ministry of Forestry will soon conduct a comprehensive consultation on the review of the Forest Act 1992.

This is after the Cabinet approved the review of the Act.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the Act primarily focuses on forest and forest produce – however, the policies pertaining to forest conservation and sustainable forest management have developed over the years.

Rabuka said the Act does not quite sufficiently address these developments.

He added that the review is to update present deficiencies in guidelines and processes to align with national developments particularly in the climate change space, our treaty commitments, and international best practices.