Review of nightclub operating hours underway

Government is currently carrying out public consultation on the review on the operating hours of nightclubs in the special zones areas.

This was highlighted in a presentation by a senior legal officer in the Office of the Attorney-General.

The only two places that are in the special zones are Suva and Nadi, which are able to operate their nightclubs from 5pm till 5am every day.

Other towns and city around the country that are not in the special zones are only able to operate from 5pm till 1am every day.

The public consultation is premised on these three point or will be looking at these three recommendations:

  • Permitted hours for the sale of liquor in nightclubs
  • Permitted hours for the sale of liquor in other places (taverns, restaurants)
  • Application for special zones or general applications.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government intended to introduce legislations, which will limit the operating hours of nightclubs.

Rabuka also indicated that Government will have to re-look current legislations in place that already governs night-life.

He said he did not like nightclubs being opened all throughout the night.

