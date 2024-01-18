Review of Vet Surgeons Act 1956 gets greenlight

Cabinet has approved the review of the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1956.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the review is to better position the development of Fiji’s veterinary services to drive a strong, productive and resilient livestock industry.

Rabuka said it is intended that the Review will facilitate the establishment of the Veterinary Statutory Body and the formation of the Fiji Veterinary Services Council to expedite the preparation and delivery of Veterinary Registration.

The Prime Minister said once the review is completed, the report and draft bill will be tabled in Cabinet for consideration.