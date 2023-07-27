Rewa aims to go a notch up in BOG

Last season’s losing finalist, Rewa is aiming to go a notch up and win the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi next month.

Team official Amish Patel who witness the pool draws of the tournament in Suva today, told FijiLive that they will look to keep the momentum and approach one game at a time.

The Delta Tigers have been drawn in a pool of death with champions Labasa, IDC winners Suva and traditional giants Ba, and according to Patel, the preparations have begun.

“It’s a good pool but tough, we need to move on”, Patel said.

He said they have a strong squad and all of their top players will be available for the second major tournament of the season.

Rewa lost 2-1 in extra time of the BOG final last year at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile the Roderick Singh coached side will face Nadroga at home in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this Sunday at 3pm.