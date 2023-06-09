Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thriller

Rewa opened its 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT campaign with a thrilling 1-0 win over Labasa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

Striker Abbu Zahid netted the winner for the Delta Tigers in the 83rd minute after some good work in midfield by Samuela Nabenia and Tevita Waranaivalu.

Both teams kept the big Laucala oval crowd on the edge of their seats with beautiful display of fast and attacking football.

Veteran Taniela Waqa captained the Babasiga Lions and featured upfront with Christopher Wasasala while Rewa was ably led by Setareki Hughes, Zahid and Iosefo Verevou in the forwards.

Rewa goalie Emori Ragata was called to action early in the match as he pulled off two good saves while his opposite number and veteran Simione Tamanisau made a brilliant save in the 26th minute to deny Waranaivalu.

Ashnil Raju and Akeimi Ralulu set up some good through passes but Labasa’s forwards could not convert them into goals as the teams rested 0-0 at the break.

Reinforcements took the field for the sides in the second spell with Asivorosi Rabo and Nabenia adding fresh pairs of legs for Rewa and Rusiate Doidoi, Netani Suluka and Sailosi Tawake getting some game time for Labasa.

Rewa used the flanks well in the last quarter of the match to launch attacks and Captain Hughes, Waranaivalu and Rabo tested the defence time and again while Labasa opted to send in long deep crosses in the box to apply pressure.

Labasa will meet Nadi in its next match at 5pm tomorrow while Rewa will come up against neighbours Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

The teams:

Extra Labasa– Simione Tamanisau, Iliesa Lino, Sitiveni Rakai, Ilaisa Nayasi, Christopher Wasasala, Ashni Raju, Akeimi Ralulu, Lekima Gonerau, Taniela Waqa, Sekove Naivakananumi.

AK Plumbing/ Glamada Rewa– Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes (C), Iosefo Verevou, Gabriel Matanisiga, Madhwan Gounder, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela, Kavaia Rawaqa.