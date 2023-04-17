Rewa on top as Nadi, T/Naitasiri move up

Defending champion Rewa has moved to the top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League standing after beating Lautoka 4-1 in the top of the table clash on Sunday.

The Delta Tigers are leading with 13 points followed by Lautoka in the second place with 10 points.

Nadi has climbed to the third spot with 9 points after their impressive 5-2 win against Tavua.

Ba has slipped down to the fourth spot with 8 points after huge their 3-0 loss to Labasa on Saturday.

Suva remains fifth while Labasa also remains sixth after beating Ba 3-0.

Tailevu Naitasiri grabs the seventh spot with 6 points after their 3-2 win against Navua.

Navua and Nadroga goes down to the eighth and ninth spot respectively with 3 points each while newly promoted Tavua remains bottom with 1 point.