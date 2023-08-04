Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Rewa Football Association has secured a co-sponsor for next week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

Ajay Tradings, a local business entity has come on board to provide the much needed financial boost to the Delta Tigers.

Owner Ajay Singh expressed his enthusiasm over this partnership after handing over an undisclosed sponsorship cheque to Rewa FA officials in Suva today.

“We are hardcore Rewa supporters, routinely backing them both in Fiji and during their international matches,” Singh said.

“This sponsorship opportunity aligns perfectly with our passion for the club and its games. Although this is our first sponsorship venture, we are more than willing to continue supporting the team in the future.”

Singh’s dedication to the team and willingness to back them up financially hints at a strong and promising alliance between the two parties.

The Fiji FACT finalists are drawn in a tough Group B of the BOG with champions Labasa, star-studded Suva and traditional giants of local football, Ba.

The Roderick Singh coached side will face neighbours and arch-rivals Suva in their opening match at 1.30pm on Friday.