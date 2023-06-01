Thursday, June 1, 2023
Rewa to field an all local outfit in FACT

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji FACT without Solomon Islanders Atkin Kaua and Alvin Hou.

Head coach Roderick Singh confirmed the two players are part of the Solomon Islands’ national squad for the two international friendlies in Asia this month.

Solomon will play Malaysia on 14 June and Singapore on 18 June.

Singh said he will be banking on the experience of senior players and believes there is a huge depth in the team.

The Delta Tigers are drawn in Group B with BOG Champs Labasa, neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi.

Rewa will face Labasa in its first match at 8pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
