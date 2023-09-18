Rewa wins battle of neighbors

Defending champions Rewa outclassed Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1 in a crucial Digicel Fiji Premier League encounter at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

The Delta Tigers played with a lot of focus and determination, and it only took them three minutes to get on the scoreboard.

A powerful strike by Iosefo Verevou saw the home side open the account in the 13th minute leaving the T/Naitasiri defenders and goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake stunned.

T/Naitasiri threatened with some attacking moves but youngster Neemish Prasad doubled the lead for Rewa midway in the second spell.

Rewa kept its dominance in the second half with two back-to-back goals from Gabriele Matanisiga and super sub Josaia Sela.

Tailevu Naitasiri scored a consolation goal through a Sikeli Tuiloma header from a well-curled free-kick from Samuela Nasava.

Rewa remains second with 32 points after 16 appearances and they have two more games left in the competition.