Rewa clinched the inaugural Southern Regional Beach Soccer League title after a 8-3 win over Lami in the final at the Fiji Sports Council pitch in Laucala Bay today.

Led by veteran Usaia Tadu and the likes of France Catarogo, Asivorosi Rabo and Kalisito Veikoka, the Delta Tigers just proved too strong for Lami.

Earlier on, they overcame favorites and Digicel Fiji Regional League top finishers Northland Tailevu 4-3 in the semifinal.