Sunday, June 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa works on transitions and discipline

Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa is working around their ball transition and game discipline ahead of the resumption of the competition next week.

Head coach Roderick Singh said they have reflected on their performance after their 2-1 loss to Lautoka in the Fiji FACT final one week ago.

“The focus is on the remaining league games now and we have to defend our title at any cost.”

“We lost a lot of ball play in the transition because we were slow at the turning point and that’s something we don’t want to carry in the league.”

“The boys will need to also work on their speed so that we stop playing catch-up games and be quick in sending the ball from one player to another.”

“Some emotions from the boys creped in the games and because of that, our discipline was questioned. We just have to control ourselves and frustration no matter how tense the football atmosphere gets.”

Singh also added that player injury has been a concern for the side after Iowane Matanisiga sustained a calf injury and goalkeeper Emori Ragata sustained a knee injury in the tournament.

“We have to check the availability of the players despite them being on rest and recovery for a week.”

“We have some youth players who have performed well in the tournament and now we are confident they need to be given more game time to fill in the missing shoes.”

The Delta Tigers will face Labasa in Round 10.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

15% VAT increase, $630m revenue for...

Government forecasts reveal that the increase of Value Added Tax to...
Sports

More Gold for Fiji at Special Olymp...

Young sprinter Raijeli Naikaukaucagi won the third Gold medal for F...
2023-24 National Budget

Government needs $500m injection to...

Government needs at least $500 million in additional revenue, if it...
Entertainment

Heard promotes upcoming movie at Fi...

Amber Heard attended the Taormina Film Festival in Italy to promote...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

15% VAT increase, $630m revenue ...

2023-24 National Budget
Government...

More Gold for Fiji at Special Ol...

Sports
Young spri...

Government needs $500m injection...

2023-24 National Budget
Government...

Heard promotes upcoming movie at...

Entertainment
Amber Hear...

Silktails create history at home...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes ...

Sports
The Minist...

Popular News

Way out for FRU key: Mazey

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Sharks receive $10k for Fijian C...

Rugby
Inaugural ...

Lautoka players to share prize m...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka Pr...

145 bed facility secured for aff...

News
The Minist...

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Rapper Pokey collapses and dies ...

Entertainment
Pioneering...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

15% VAT increase, $630m revenue for govt: Biman