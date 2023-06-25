Rewa works on transitions and discipline

Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa is working around their ball transition and game discipline ahead of the resumption of the competition next week.

Head coach Roderick Singh said they have reflected on their performance after their 2-1 loss to Lautoka in the Fiji FACT final one week ago.

“The focus is on the remaining league games now and we have to defend our title at any cost.”

“We lost a lot of ball play in the transition because we were slow at the turning point and that’s something we don’t want to carry in the league.”

“The boys will need to also work on their speed so that we stop playing catch-up games and be quick in sending the ball from one player to another.”

“Some emotions from the boys creped in the games and because of that, our discipline was questioned. We just have to control ourselves and frustration no matter how tense the football atmosphere gets.”

Singh also added that player injury has been a concern for the side after Iowane Matanisiga sustained a calf injury and goalkeeper Emori Ragata sustained a knee injury in the tournament.

“We have to check the availability of the players despite them being on rest and recovery for a week.”

“We have some youth players who have performed well in the tournament and now we are confident they need to be given more game time to fill in the missing shoes.”

The Delta Tigers will face Labasa in Round 10.