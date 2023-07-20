RFMF assures govt support: Rabuka

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the Government has been reassured by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces of its commitment to maintaining the rule of law and the stability of the country.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting that was held at the Navuso Agricultural Training Institute, yesterday.

RFMF Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai was also in attendance at the meeting.

Rabuka also urged the people of Rewa to work with their leaders in ensuring the laws of the nation is followed.

He says last week, the US Embassy released a travel alert for its citizens travelling to Fiji, warning them about areas prone to crimes.

The Prime Minister said this type of alert results in fewer tourists coming into the country, and at the end of the day, it affects the economy as a whole.

Also, the RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has indicated that the RFMF believes upholding the rule of law is critical for the country, and this will also discourage the spread of all this propaganda and misinformation coming up from some people.

Kalouniwai said that the more we advocate the rule of law and democracy, I think it will help us to undermine this message of misinformation that is going out.

He added that upholding the rule of law is very important for us today. It ensures that no individual, no group, is above the law.