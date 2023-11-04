RFMF is like a wounded Lion, says Kalouniwai

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the Army rugby side is like an injured lion from last year’s Sukuna Bowl Challenge, where they went down to Police.

Speaking at the launch of the 72nd Sukuna Bowl Challenge at the Nasova Police Barracks in Nasese yesterday, Commander Kalouniwai said their quest to get past last year’s defeat has not been on a very good note.

“We have never recovered from last year’s loss and we have had our setbacks throughout the season.”

“We attempted to defend our defence World Cup in France but we fell short. Again, most recently we fell short in the Escort Cup challenge.”

“And I admit that we are still picking up the pieces from last year’s loss and I will be honest and most fair to say that on the surface, we may not possess the strongest case for victory.”

Despite the past losses, the commander said the RFMF will always hope to emulate Fiji police Force’s indomitable spirit and their will to win.

“I must commend the Fiji Police Force for the way they have been contributing to Fiji’s rugby not just in 15s but also in 7s.”

“Fiji Police has continuously established a winning culture consistently displaying your prose and your resilience on the rugby field.”

“However, let me say that whatever we lacked in recent victories, we will make up our unwavering pride and commitment to our values and ethos of the RFMF institution.”

The RFMF may not have a track record of success in recent times but they have something even more valuable and that is the core principles that define the RFMF institution as a force and as individuals.RFMF will always continue to step on the rugby field and play for the pride of red and green guided by the principles that have always shaped us as institutions, discipline, integrity and teamwork.”

“We understand today, that this will be an uphill battle for us but let me promise you that we are prepared to face the challenge.”

“We hold the Fiji Police Rugby team in the highest regard, your winning culture is a testament to your dedication, skill and unwavering determination and we respect that, your achievement that you have earned and the legacy that you continuously build.”

He added that when the RFMF will step into the field, they will treat the Police Force like champions.

“We will meet you at your level not just in terms of skills and strategies but also in terms of respect and admiration we have for your team.”

“We will play our hearts out. We understand the weight of our underdog status but rest assured, we will dig deep and fight with every ounce of strength with us.”

“Our goal is not just to win but to ensure that when the final whistle blows, both teams can be satisfied that we gave our utmost best.”

The Sukuna Bowl Challenge between the two Forces will take place at 3pm at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park on 1 December.