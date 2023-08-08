RFMF rugby present iTatau

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team presented their iTatau to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House in Suva yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame boosted the soldiers as they prepare to defend their title at the upcoming Defence Rugby World Cup in France.

“Your performance reflects the strength of our country, embody the teamwork that has been the cornerstone of RFMF’s achievements,” President Katonivere added.

He also expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to continue their winning streak, motivated by the collective strength and dedication that have led them to this point.

The President emphasized their proud legacy of success in peacekeeping missions and historical conflicts and also as reigning champions they will find inspiration on being title holders.

“Draw from the determination that has marked RFMF’s history. Just as you uphold our nation’s honor, show the same fervor on the rugby field.”

The 30-man squad departs for France at the end of the week.