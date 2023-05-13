Saturday, May 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rich identity for all: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says the rich stories and history of the early Girmitiyas does not belong to one community, but to all Fijians which we must be proud of.

Speaking at the Official Address at the Girmit Sports Day at the Albert Park in Suva, Saukuru said it is a story of the development of Fiji as a whole – which needs to continuously be retold because of its relevance to our present and the future.

Saukuru said Girmitiyas laid much of the foundation for much of what we know in Fiji today.

“They set an example of endurance, teamwork and sacrifice in the service to the nation, and it is an example for every Fijians to follow,” he said.

The Minister said this year’s celebrations highlighted an important era in our nation’s history, 144 years ago, when indentured labourers arrived from British India under a deceptive and fraudulent system.

Saukuru added that as we celebrate this historic event, we must learn to appreciate, acknowledge and understand Fiji’s diverse culture and traditions.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man remanded for serious sexual ass...

70-year-old John Mackenzie has been remanded by the Sigatoka Magist...
Rugby

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WRPC ...

The Fijian Warriors are the new champions of the the World Rugby Pa...
News

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fires

Three families have lost their homes in separate fires in the last ...
News

Girmitiyas has given a lot to histo...

The Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says that as we commemora...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man remanded for serious sexual ...

News
70-year-ol...

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WR...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fir...

News
Three fami...

Girmitiyas has given a lot to hi...

News
The Minist...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

Black Fern 7s claim Series title...

Rugby
The New Ze...

Popular News

Male eyes overseas based players...

Rugby
A number o...

Provide more for women ruggers, ...

Rugby
Minister f...

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels na...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji held in Toulouse 7s opener

Rugby
The Fiji m...

This is a political witch hunt: ...

News
Former Pri...

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man remanded for serious sexual assault