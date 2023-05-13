Rich identity for all: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says the rich stories and history of the early Girmitiyas does not belong to one community, but to all Fijians which we must be proud of.

Speaking at the Official Address at the Girmit Sports Day at the Albert Park in Suva, Saukuru said it is a story of the development of Fiji as a whole – which needs to continuously be retold because of its relevance to our present and the future.

Saukuru said Girmitiyas laid much of the foundation for much of what we know in Fiji today.

“They set an example of endurance, teamwork and sacrifice in the service to the nation, and it is an example for every Fijians to follow,” he said.

The Minister said this year’s celebrations highlighted an important era in our nation’s history, 144 years ago, when indentured labourers arrived from British India under a deceptive and fraudulent system.

Saukuru added that as we celebrate this historic event, we must learn to appreciate, acknowledge and understand Fiji’s diverse culture and traditions.