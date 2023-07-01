Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rides are independently operated: Organiser

Organiser of the 2023 Fiji Showcase, Communications Fiji Limited says all the amusement rides are independently operated and passed by National OHS officials, for which a certificate is received.

Following a fatal mishap at the event in Suva yesterday where a 21-year-old woman from Nausori lost her life after falling from a Ferris wheel while two others sustained serious injuries, the company in a statement said an independent inspection of all the amusement rides is being conducted, and the rides have been shut down since the incident.

Out of respect for the unfortunate incident that occurred, CFL also decided to suspend yesterday’s entertainment programme.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh and National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Service Inspectorates today conducted a preliminary investigation at the site.

He highlighted that all amusement rides in operation at the Vodafone arena will undergo a retest to ensure the safe operation of the rides henceforth, including the health and safety of the members of the public.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
