Saturday, August 26, 2023
RKS is new Under 19 trophy champs

Ratu Kadavulevu School is the new champion of the Fiji Secondary School Deans Under 19 grade after defeating Queen Victoria School 29-21 in scintillating fashion at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Tailevu neighbors gave the fans a full 80 minutes of entertainment for the money they spent on the game.

After 15 minutes of arm wrestling, Lemeki Masiwini broke the deadlock in the 16th minute for RKS before he grabbed his second try after collecting a perfectly placed cross-field kick by Metui Rawaqa to make it 10-0 in the 25th minute.

10 minutes later, QVS received a penalty when RKS flanker Jese Masilagi produced a high tackle on QVS lock Apisai Bogitani.

QVS fly-half Meliseteki Wara slotted the ball in between the posts for their 3 points in the match.

RKS regrouped and scored two back-to-back tries from Mosese Taramecegu and Jonathan Cokomata but Sulio Loka converted once only.

QVS was again awarded their second penalty which Wara booted successfully, yet RKS took an impressive 24-6 lead at the break.

QVS came out strong in the second spell as Wara booted their third penalty.

Five minutes later, Sainitiki Kuri grabbed a line out from RKS and flicked it onto an unmarked Kelevi Tuilomaniwai to race and score their first try but the conversion failed.

However, coming off the bench, David  Vokitiyasawa increased the lead for RKS before Wara scored a consolation try for QVS.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
