RKS, Naitaisiri currently lead tally

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Naitasiri Secondary School currently lead the standings at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium.

RKS leads the tally with one gold medal and one silver medal.

Meanwhile Saint Vincent College, Natabua College and Korovuto College are tied in second with one gold medal each.

Wainimala Secondary School is in third with one silver medal.

Naitasiri Secondary School currently leads the girls’ grade with two gold and one silver.

Adi Cakobau School is in second with two gold medals with Reverend Thomas Baker Memorial School and Jasper High School in third with one gold medal each.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School trails a close fourth with two silver and one bronze medal.