RKS, Naitasiri maintain Cokes tally lead

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Naitasiri Secondary School continue to lead the 2023 Coca-Cola Games tally after the morning round of events at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

RKS maintains their lead with one gold and one silver medal.

Saint Vincent College, Natabua College, Korovuto College, Queen Victoria School and Sigatoka Methodist College level in second place with a gold medal each.

Wainimala Secondary School retains third place with one silver medal.

In the girls division Naitasiri Secondary School extends their lead to two gold and one bronze medal.

Adi Cakobau School holds a close second with two gold medals.

Saint Joseph Secondary School has broken into third place with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.