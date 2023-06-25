RKS rebuild is priority in budget announcement: Minister

Good news is expected in the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement, after the Ministry of Education indicated that the restoration and welfare of the Ratu Kadavulevu School would be a priority.

Visiting the school yesterday, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed this, after delivering contributions from generous donors aimed at aiding the school’s boarders following a fire that destroyed the Bure Sukuna dormitory, two weeks ago.

Radrodro said the government is committed to assisting the school in this challenging time.

He said that the Ministry of Education understood the huge responsibility place on its staff at this time.

He said that the rehabilitation and rebuilding of RKS would require a concerted effort and a collaborative approach, involving not only the government but also the support of various stakeholders, including donors, parents, and the wider community.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad is expected to make the budget announcement this Friday at 10am.