Sunday, June 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

RKS rebuild is priority in budget announcement: Minister

Good news is expected in the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement, after the Ministry of Education indicated that the restoration and welfare of the Ratu Kadavulevu School would be a priority.

Visiting the school yesterday, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed this, after delivering contributions from generous donors aimed at aiding the school’s boarders following a fire that destroyed the Bure Sukuna dormitory, two weeks ago.

Radrodro said the government is committed to assisting the school in this challenging time.

He said that the Ministry of Education understood the huge responsibility place on its staff at this time.

He said that the rehabilitation and rebuilding of RKS would require a concerted effort and a collaborative approach, involving not only the government but also the support of various stakeholders, including donors, parents, and the wider community.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad is expected to make the budget announcement this Friday at 10am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes at ...

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabu...
News

Bainimarama pleads not guilty in Sy...

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of d...
NRL

Turuva’s try disallowed in Panther’...

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva had a try disa...
NRL

Sivo placed on report card in Eels ...

Top Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was placed on the report card in hi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes ...

Sports
The Minist...

Bainimarama pleads not guilty in...

News
Ratu Meli ...

Turuva’s try disallowed in Panth...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Sivo placed on report card in Ee...

NRL
Top Fiji B...

Walesi deal badly brokered, $125...

News
The Deputy...

Man dies in fatal Vatukoula cras...

News
A truck dr...

Popular News

Rugged Tekiate out for a month

Football
Bula Boys ...

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young K...

Football
Adi Litia ...

Constitutional review to reflect...

News
The Social...

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Saifiti returns to face the Pant...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Vacant chiefly titles remain a c...

News
Hundreds o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes at Special Olympics